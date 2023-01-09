World News 09.01

In this edition of World News the main stories covered by TVP World’s special report include the Ukrainian city under siege – Bakhmut, Brazil’s capital being invaded as Bolsonaro supporters storm key state institutions, Sweden claiming Turkey is asking for too much in their bid to join NATO. To talk about these and other stories TVP World invited Belarusian human rights activist Andrey Stryzhak.
