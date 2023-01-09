Business Arena 09.01

In Wednesday’s episode, our host David Kennedy started off with our main stories, covering the U.S. and Japan setting up a workers’ rights group, and streaming platforms battling both piracy and illegal viewing. To talk about Lithuania and the country’s technological pursuit, TVP World’s Sascha Fahrbach travelled to Lithuania to speak with CEO of Unicorns Lithuania, Inga Langiate and Head of Business Enablement at Nord Security, Ramunas Markauskas.