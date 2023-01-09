Germany vaunts rule of law yet leniently prosecutes its politicians: expert

As Germany’s Finance Minister Christian Lindner finds himself under investigation on suspicion of corruption and facing criminal proceedings, Cezary Gmyz a Berlin correspondent for Poland’s public broadcaster TVP, says that catching of Lindner with his hand in the cookie jar may actually be a manoeuvre planned at deterring Lindner from contributing to a potential overthrow o Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government.

“I cannot rule out a ploy among [German] political parties,” Gmyz told TVP World. “The Christian democrats have been long attempting to overthrow Scholz’s government without the need to resolve to snap elections.”

The correspondent felt that Lindner’s case “is a warning call to dissuade him from contributing to a potential overthrow of the Scholz government.”

Christian Lindner, Germany’s finance minister and the leader of the country’s co-ruling Free Democratic Party (FDP), is under suspicion of taking bribes from a private bank in Karlsruhe which had granted him loans for purchasing a villa in Berlin.

Like water off a duck’s back

How the scandal may now unfold and what repercussions Lindner may have to suffer comes down to the nature of the German prosecution and judiciary and who is in control thereof.

“The belief in an independent German prosecution is erroneous,” Gmyz stressed, adding that “the prosecution is in the hands of the Social Democratic Party of Germany [SPD].”

Germany: Finance Minister suspected of corruption

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner is under investigation on suspicion of corruption, reports the daily “Tagesspiegel”. The leader of the…

see more

SPD, to which Chancellor Olaf Scholz belongs, is – together with its coalition partners FDP and the Greens – Germany’s co-ruling party.

In this context, Gmyz highlighted the hypocrisy of Germany’s devotion to rule of law. “In Germany, members of political parties can also be prosecutors and judges,” he clarified.

“So far Germany’s law enforcement has been lenient in terms of prosecuting politicians. Think of the Kohl scandal [also known as the CDU donations scandal] or Ursula von der Leyen’s consultants scandal,” Gmyz told TVP World.

In bringing up the Kohl scandal, the correspondent was referring to a political scandal that had resulted from illegal forms of party financing used by the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU) during the 1990s. This illegal financing boiled down to, among others, accepting hidden donations, the non-disclosure of cash donations, the maintenance of secret bank accounts, and illegal wire transfers to and from foreign banks. The aftermath was such that two of the leading CDU figures of the 1980s and 1990s, Helmut Kohl and Wolfgang Schäuble, fell from grace losing their political clout, with Angela Merkel and Roland Koch emerging as the most powerful German conservative politicians.

By referring to the consultants scandal, Gmyz had meant a 2018 scandal involving the then German defence minister Ursula von der Leyen and how lucrative contracts had been awarded to outside consultants without proper oversight. In November 2018, von der Leyen had told the German parliament there had been “mistakes” in how external consultants were hired, adding that “this never should have happened.” She still defended the use of these consultants, by saying they had been required to carry out an immense overhaul of the ministry. Critics argued that some consultants had privileged access to ministry officials that helped them circumvent rules and win contracts worth millions of euros.

“Such financial flimflams are very common among German politicians,” Gmyz said, adding that “it seems that politicians in Germany enjoy a protective umbrella.”

Master in the art of waiting

“Rarely do such scandals transpire into the public spotlight,” the correspondent said, adding that investigative committees diluted them rather than reveal more details.

Whatever scandal Lindner now faces, Gmyz does not expect “it to hurt him.”

“As long as the socialists [SPD] is in need of a coalition [FDP], no one is going to prosecute Lindner,” Gmyz stressed.

The correspondent called the leader of FDP “a very apt politician,” adding that “the prosecutor’s office may indict him, but this does not usually happen.”

“Together with Wolfgang Kubicki, he revived the [FDP] party. This tandem brought the FDP back to political life,” Gmyz said. “Lindner knows the art of waiting. Back in the day, he refused Angela Merkel’s proposition to join her government, saying he’d rather not rule at all than rule a make-belief.”