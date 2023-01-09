Russians aircraft, helicopters arrive to Belarus for joint drills

Russian Air Force aircraft and helicopters have arrived in Belarus to take part in joint military exercises with the Belarusian army. The manoeuvres are scheduled to begin on January 16 and end on February 1.

According to Minsk, “all airfields and training grounds of the air force and air defence will be involved.”

As reported by the media, some of the helicopters have the letter ‘Z’, a symbol of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, painted on them.

Belarusian Ministry of Defense will hold joint air-tactical exercises with #Russia

Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces has already arrived in #Belarus.

The exercise will be held from January 16 to February 1. They will involve all airfields of the Air Forces of Belarus. pic.twitter.com/NEyfTdpCd4

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 8, 2023

Earlier, some 10,000 Russian military personnel were reported to have arrived in Belarus. At first, the Minsk and Moscow authorities announced that military exercises would be held, and then announced the formation of a joint grouping of troops to begin “armed protection of the federal state” in view of the “aggravation of the situation on its western borders”.

According to the Ukrainian army, this could mean preparations for a renewed attack on Ukraine from Belarusian territory. The first such attempt, which failed, was made at the very beginning of the war.