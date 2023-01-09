Brazilian authorities reclaim presidential palace from rioters

Brazil police retook control of the country’s presidential palace late on Sunday, after supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro had invaded it.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries, but the invaders left a trail of destruction, throwing furniture through the smashed windows of the Planalto Palace in Brasilia.

The uprising, which lasted a little over three hours, underlined the severe polarisation that still grips the country days after the inauguration of leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in the October election.

The president’s allies have also raised questions about how public security forces in Brasilia were so unprepared and easily overwhelmed by rioters who had been planning on social media for days to gather for weekend demonstrations.

Bolsonaro supporters feel aggrieved at what they perceive as election fraud that saw Lula become president. Bolsonaro had made claims of electoral fraud and unfair treatment by the media prior to the vote in October.

Hundreds of arrests

Brazilian police have arrested at least 200 people for participating in the looting of Brazil’s government buildings, Justice Minister Flavio Dino said on Sunday.

The detainees have been transferred to police headquarters, according to local media.

Bolsonaro reaction

Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday rejected accusations against him by his successor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva related to the invasion of government buildings in the capital Brasilia.

In comments from his Twitter account, Bolsonaro also said that peaceful demonstrations were a part of democracy but that any invasion of public buildings crossed the line.

“Peaceful lawful demonstrations are part of democracy. However, pillaging and invasions of public buildings as occurred today, such as those practised by the left in 2013 and 2017, are outside the law,” Bolsonaro tweeted.

Global leaders speak up

Global leaders have been quick to condemn the attacks on Brazil’s government buildings.

Polish President Andrzej Duda expressed his concern and emphasised the need to uphold democratic procedure. “Democracy is not perfect. There are times when only 50% +1 of voters are satisfied. But nothing better has been invented to ensure people’s prosperity. Hence democratic institutions, including elections are sacred. President @LulaOficial won and has the support of the democratic world, including Poland!”, President Duda wrote on Twitter on Sunday evening.

“The Brazilian government has our full support in the face of this cowardly and vile attack on democracy,” said Chile’s President Gabriel Boric.

“All my support to President @LulaOficial and to the free and democratically elected institutions of the Brazilian people. We categorically condemn the assault on the Brazilian Congress and make a call for the immediate return to democratic normality,” tweeted Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.