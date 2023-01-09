LIVE: Day 320 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Ukrainian forces are repelling constant Russian attacks on Bakhmut and other towns in the eastern region of Donbas, Ukrainian authorities said on Monday, after denying Kremlin claims of 600 soldiers killed in a missile strike.

07:07 CET

An anti-ship mine in #Odesa region was brought to the coast by the stormy sea. pic.twitter.com/q1t7ZbhLMM

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 9, 2023

07:00 CET

Medic Daryna saves the lives of #Ukrainian defenders near #Bakhmut and #Soledar. She was awarded by General Oleksandr Syrskyi. pic.twitter.com/GhIX8H6c2A

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 9, 2023