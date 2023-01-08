Brazil’s President declares federal security intervention due to riots in capital

Supporters of Brazil’s former right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro invaded or surrounded buildings housing several of the country’s top institutions on Sunday afternoon, prompting recently-sworn-in President Lula da Silva to declare a federal security intervention in the capital, which will last until January 31.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva sworn in as Brazil’s President

Brazil’s Leftist leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in as president on Sunday under tightened security following threats of violence by…

see more

Bolsonaro supporters have made their way into the buildings of the Supreme Court and the Congress, and surrounded the presidential palace in the country’s capital of Brasilia. Local media estimated about 3,000 people were involved.

President Lula was in São Paulo for the weekend and on a trip to the interior of the state. Upon learning of the disturbances, he announced a federal security intervention in the capital, which as of now is to last until the end of January.

All of the rioters will be identified and punished, Lula said, while pledging to root out the financiers of the movement.

Social media images showed protesters completely ransacking the building of the Supreme Court and shattering its windows.

In another act of violence, a mounted policeman was surrounded by shouting demonstrators armed with sticks who knocked him off his horse. According to the Brasilia journalists’ union, there have been at least three accounts, albeit yet unconfirmed, of protesters assaulting journalists.

Video captured supporters of former president #Bolsonaro smashing their way into the Planalto Palace in Brasilia. The building is the official office of the president. #Brazil pic.twitter.com/Ove6rbaguO

— Andy Ngô ��️‍�� (@MrAndyNgo) January 8, 2023

Many of the protestors dispute the result of the October 30 election which saw left-wing former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva beat Bolsonaro. The former president repeatedly questioned, even before the first round of voting took place, the credibility of the country’s electronic voting system, and many of his hardcore supporters believe his allegations.

Bolsonaro himself left Brazil for Florida 48 hours before the end of his mandate, which elapsed on December 31. The violent scenes in Brasilia could amplify the legal risks to Bolsonaro, who has so far not commented on the invasions. The Bolsonaro family lawyer, Frederick Wassef, did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

���� Ha vuelto a pasar, esta vez en Brasil. Los seguidores de Bolsonaro han invadido el Congreso y están destrozando lo que se encuentran a su paso. Es peligrosísimo. pic.twitter.com/Y0WVC1JxlO

— Fernando H. Valls (@FernandoHValls) January 8, 2023

Lula’s Workers Party asked the office of the top public prosecutor to order public security forces to act in containing the demonstrators.

EN BRASIL EL PUEBLO TOMÓ EL CONGRESO ������ 8/01/2023 pic.twitter.com/1qcPD5I9sI

— Giovanni (@giovannilarosa0) January 8, 2023

Brasilia Governor Ibaneis Rocha told Reuters that all security forces had been deployed to confront the rioters.

The authorities have not been caught entirely off guard. On Saturday, with rumours of a confrontation brewing, Justice Minister Flávio Dino authorised the deployment of the National Public Security Force. On Sunday, he wrote on Twitter, “this absurd attempt to impose the will by force will not prevail”.

Essa absurda tentativa de impor a vontade pela força não vai prevalecer. O Governo do Distrito Federal afirma que haverá reforços. E as forças de que dispomos estão agindo. Estou na sede do Ministério da Justiça.

— Flávio Dino 🇧🇷 (@FlavioDino) January 8, 2023

Leaders of other Latin American countries ideologically aligned with Lula have voiced their support for the new president and condemned the riots. In that, they were joined by the U.S. chargé d’affaires in Brasilia, who wrote on Twitter that “Violence has no place in a democracy. We strongly condemn the attacks on the institutions of the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary Powers in Brasilia, which is also an attack on democracy. There is no justification for these acts!”

A violência não tem lugar nenhum numa democracia. Condenamos fortemente os ataques às instituições dos Poderes Executivo, Legislativo e Judiciário em Brasília, que é um ataque também à democracia. Não existe justificativa para esses atos!

— Encarregado de Negócios dos EUA Douglas Koneff (@USAmbBR) January 8, 2023

The U.S. Embassy in Brasilia advised U.S. citizens to stay away from the disturbances.