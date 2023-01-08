World News 08.01

Ukrainian state reclaims the control over ancient Pechersk Lavra monastery complex in Kyiv from the clutches of the Russian-affiliated church, China’s re-opening sparks fears of a new wave of Covid, and U.S. President Biden announces a new plan on how to resolve the continued migrant crisis on the border with Mexico. This and much more in Sunday’s edition of World News.
