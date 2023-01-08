Former Brazillian president’s supporters invade gov’t buildings in capital

Supporters of Brazil’s former right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro invaded or surrounded buildings housing several of the country’s top institutions on Sunday afternoon.

Bolsonaro supporters have made their way into the buildings of the Supreme Court and the Congress, and surrounded the presidential palace in the country’s capital of Brasilia. Local media estimated about 3,000 people were involved.

Many of the protestors dispute the result of the October 30 election which saw left-wing former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva beat Bolsonaro. The former president repeatedly questioned, even before the first round of voting took place, the credibility of the country’s electronic voting system, and many of his hardcore supporters believe his allegations.

Bolsonaro himself left Brazil for Florida 48 hours before the end of his mandate, which elapsed on December 31.

Lula’s Workers Party asked the office of the top public prosecutor to order public security forces to act in containing the demonstrators.

President Lula was in São Paulo for the weekend and on a trip to the interior of the state.