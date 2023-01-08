Some broken windows the only outcome of Russia’s ‘revenge strike’

A Russian rocket strike on the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, which the Russian Ministry of Defence proudly proclaimed earlier on Sunday has caused the death of 600 Ukrainian soldiers, appears to have resulted in little more than broken windows and some broken fingers, according to video evidence from the site and witness testimonies.

The Russian MoD claimed that it struck two college dormitories which were supposed to serve as temporary accommodation to some 700 Ukrainian servicemen close to the front line of the war at the time of the overnight strike.

Ukraine claims missile strike has killed 400 Russian soldiers in Donetsk

Ukrainian authorities have said they have killed around 400 Russian soldiers in a missile attack in the occupied Donetsk region.

This would be a retribution badly needed by the Kremlin after the Ukrainian HIMARS strike against Russian temporary barracks in Makiivka in the occupied section of the Donetsk Region on New Year’s Day.

The Ukrainian side claimed to have successfully eliminated 400 Russian troops, mostly recently mobilised. The original death toll confirmed by Moscow was 63 deaths, but this was later revised to 89. However, in a video in which the building in question is shown, it can be clearly seen that the two-storey structure was entirely reduced to rubble. The destruction from the HIMARS strike was made even more deadly due to the Russian invasion forces storing large amounts of ammo in the immediate proximity of the temporary barracks.

By contrast, the Russian video evidence of the Russian strike against Kramatorsk shows that neither of the two dormitories (which the Russian MoD specifically identified as being the targets) appeared to have been directly hit by missiles or seriously damaged. There were no obvious signs that soldiers had been living there and no sign of bodies or traces of blood, something that would be impossible to conceal in such a short matter of time.

Shelling in Donetsk injures two high profile pro-Russia officials

Compare it to the site of a Ukrainian strike likely targeting Dmitry Rogozin, former Russian deputy prime minister, whose birthday party was brought to a rude end by some rockets. Russia claims that apart from Rogozin, only two of its local collaborators were merely injured. If that claim is given any credence, the place bloodied floors made the restaurant look like an abattoir at the end of a busy day of work.

The attack against purported Ukrainian temporary barracks has only resulted in some of the windows being broken and a big crater in the courtyard of one of the buildings, which appears to have been completely abandoned or not even completed, while the other building named by Russia’s defence ministry was entirely intact. A crater lay about 50 metres away, closer to some garages.

The fact that there was indeed a strike was confirmed by Pavlo Kyrylenko, the legitimate governor of the Donetsk Region, who said Russia had launched seven missile strikes at the city of Kramatorsk. While the authorities in Kyiv did not immediately comment on the strike or on Russia’s claim of hundreds of casualties, Kramatorsk’s Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko said there had been no casualties, merely confirming that some structures have suffered damages.

Russian invaders launch a missile attack against Kramatorsk; dozens killed

Kramatorsk has been frequently struck by Russian missile attacks from the onset of the war, including a deadly strike against a railroad station which claimed a massive death toll due to a group of civilians congregating there awaiting evacuation.

It is no exaggeration to say that the residents of the city have seen more than their fair share of death and mayhem, so the most recent Russian attack has left them completely unfazed.

“The windows shook. There were a series [of explosions],” said one local, Mykhailo. “Really, there’s nothing else to tell you. Just a normal day.”

“Yes, it was very loud, it threw people out of their beds. Some people hurt their fingers because of the blast,” said the elderly Polina, another local. “You see what happened, what else can I tell you? There’s nothing else to say, or to ask for that matter. Look, I live in that house over there and all the windows were blown out,” she added somewhat nonplussed as to why the reporters were grilling her over such a mundane affair.

Another local, Vira, also an elderly woman, was asked what she did when the rockets struck.

“I just went back to sleep. I thought about what to do next, but I just went back to bed,” she said, laughing jovially.

All in all, there is nothing to support the extraordinary claims made by the Russian MoD. But that should be of little surprise to anyone.

“This information is as true as the data that they destroyed all our HIMARS,” said Serhiy Cherevatyi, a Ukrainian military official said, referring to sophisticated Western-supplied multiple-launch rocket systems, which have been sent to Ukraine in small, but publicly disclosed numbers.

Russian Ministry of Defence claimed to have destroyed several dozens of those until it stopped in a valiant but ultimately doomed attempt to save itself from further embarrassment after it was pointed out that they have claimed to have destroyed the Ukrainian supply of HIMARS several times over.

As for the purported strike on Ukrainian barracks in Kramatorsk, Ukraine was believed to have stopped housing troops close together in single facilities after a deadly Russian missile strike on a base in western Ukraine in March which killed dozens.

As the strike against Makiivka shows, the Russian invaders still have a lot to learn. But for the purpose of indoctrinating Russian domestic audiences, it appears in order to present the Ukrainian military as being on par in terms of incompetence with the Russian one.