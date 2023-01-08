50 Ukrainian soldiers returned following prisoner exchange with Russia

Fifty members of various Ukrainian uniformed services have returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity following a prisoner exchange, announced Andriy Yermak, the Head of the President’s Office, on Sunday.

“Another successful prisoner swap. We returned 50 service members home. These are guys from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Territorial Defense Forces, National Guard, Border Guard Service, Navy, Special Operations Forces,” Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak posted on the Telegram app.

According to the official, the released POWs include 33 officers as well as 17 privates and NCOs.

He also posted pictures of the returned servicemen on Facebook.

Another successful POWs swap. 50 🇺🇦 soldiers are back.

To be continued. We must bring all our people home, and we are on it.

Thanks to the Coordinating Staff for the POWs Treatment for their excellent work. pic.twitter.com/I4LUp0rKCl

— Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) January 8, 2023

In another tweet from Mr Yermak, the freed POWs are seen singing Ukraine’s national anthem.

Слава Україні🇺🇦#нашівдома pic.twitter.com/SpGUxK0YZa

— Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) January 8, 2023

“We are returning home people who were captured at the Chornobyl NPP, as well as the defenders of Mariupol, the guys from Donetsk direction, Bakhmut, from Kyiv region, Chernihiv region, Kherson region and other regions where the military operations were carried out,” the Head of the President’s Office noted.

He emphasised that more prisoner exchanges will follow. “Our task is to return all our people, and we will fulfil it” and also thanked the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War “for the excellent job,” he said.

According to Ukrainian sources, 1,596 service members and civilians were freed from Russian captivity over the past year. The final prisoner swap of 2022 occurred on New Year’s Eve when 140 Ukrainian soldiers and members of other uniformed services, including the defenders of Mariupol and of the Snake Island on the Black Sea were returned home.