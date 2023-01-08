Dozens dead and scores wounded in tragic bus crash in Senegal

Senegal announced three days of national mourning after a bus crash in central Senegal left at least 38 dead and 87 wounded on Sunday.

The crash, one of the deadliest in the country’s recent memory, was on one of the main east-west arteries near the town of Kaffrine, about 220 kilometres southeast of the capital, Dakar.

The accident occurred in the early hours, around 3.15 am local time (0315 GMT), after the tyre of one passenger bus burst, sending it into the path of another bus coming in the opposite direction, a statement from the area’s local prosecutor Cheikh Dieng said. All the victims have been transported to a hospital and medical centre in Kaffrine, another official told AFP.

Footage from the scene shared online showed two white buses, their mangled fronts entwined. Debris was strewn across the narrow road.

Deux bus sont entrés en collision à hauteur de la localité de Sikolo, dans la région de #kaffrine, faisant au moins 38 morts et une centaine de blessés #PressAfrik#Sénégal#accident #kebetu pic.twitter.com/omUt1XXHyi

— Salif Sakhanokho (@salifsakhanokho) January 8, 2023

Senegalese President Macky Sall wrote on Twitter that he was “profoundly saddened” by the accident and extended “heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”

Je suis profondément attristé par le tragique accident routier de ce jour, à Gniby, occasionnant 40 morts et de nombreux blessés graves. J’adresse mes condoléances émues aux familles des victimes et souhaite prompt rétablissement aux blessés.

— Macky Sall (@Macky_Sall) January 8, 2023

He also announced three days of national mourning which will commence on Monday, January 9. On the same day, a meeting of an interministerial council will take place to address road safety.

Suite au grave accident de ce jour à Gniby ayant causé 40 morts, j’ai décidé d’un deuil national de 3 jours à compter du 9 janvier. Un conseil interministériel se tiendra à la même date pour la prise de mesures fermes sur la sécurité routière et le transport public des voyageurs.

— Macky Sall (@Macky_Sall) January 8, 2023

Road accidents are common in Senegal, where large trucks and buses, often decades old, and overburdened, hurtle down two-lane highways pitted and rutted by overuse.

In 2017, two buses collided, killing 25 people, including some heading to a religious festival.