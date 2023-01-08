Ankara asks too much in return for NATO application approval, says Sweden

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Sunday that while he is confident Türkiye will ultimately relent and approve the country’s application to join NATO, the conditions Ankara sets cannot all be fulfilled.

“Türkiye both confirms that we have done what we said we would do, but they also say that they want things that we cannot or do not want to give them,” PM Kristersson told a defence think-tank conference in Sweden.

Finland and Sweden signed a three-way agreement with Türkiye in 2022 to overcome Ankara’s objections to their membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.

The two Nordic countries applied to join NATO in May in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but in order for them to become members, unanimous approval of all current members is required. Türkiye has objected to Sweden and Finland joining, accusing them of harbouring militants hostile to Ankara, including those from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is considered a terrorist organisation not just by Türkiye but also by the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada, among others.

One sticking point has been the extradition of people Türkiye regards as terrorists. Ankara expressed disappointment with Sweden’s top court made late in 2022, which stopped a request to extradite a journalist with alleged links to Islamic scholar Fethullah Gülen, which Türkiye blames for an attempted coup.