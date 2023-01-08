Vatican: Tomb of Benedict XVI opens for pilgrims to pay homage

The Vatican crypt opened on Sunday morning for the homage of the faithful and pilgrims to the tomb of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

Former Pope Benedict was buried on Thursday in the same spot in the crypt under St. Peter’s Basilica where Pope John Paul II was originally interred in 2005 before his body was moved up to a chapel in the basilica in 2011.

Starting in the morning of Sunday, 8 January, the tomb of Pope Benedict XVI can be visited in the Vatican Grottoes, beneath St. Peter’s Basilica, in the former tomb of Pope St. John Paul II. Here are the first images: pic.twitter.com/0mcJ4uOeIU

— EWTN Vatican (@EWTNVatican) January 8, 2023

Benedict’s death on December 31 brought to an end a decade of the former and present pope living side-by-side in the Vatican and it was the first time in more than 200 years that a pontiff had led the service for his predecessor.

His death was a loss for conservatives who yearned for a return to a more traditional Church symbolised by Benedict, who shocked the world in 2013, by becoming the first pope in 600 years to resign instead of reigning for life.