Iranian suspected of plotting chemical attack detained in Germany

German police have taken into custody a 32-year-old Iranian citizen suspected of having procured deadly poisons, cyanide and ricin, to commit an “Islamist-motivated” attack, authorities in western Germany reported on Sunday.

The premises of the suspect in the city of Castrop-Rauxel were searched as part of the investigation, according to a joint press release from the Duesseldorf public prosecutor’s office and police in the cities of Recklinghausen and Muenster.

“The suspect is suspected of having prepared a serious act of violence endangering the state by allegedly procuring cyanide and ricin to commit an Islamist-motivated attack,” the statement said.

As explained by police, this carries a prison sentence of between 6 months to 10 years.

No outrage about that! The #Iranian terror machine is taking advantage of the #EU🇪🇺 leniency, appeasment, and soft policies with #Tehran.

"#Iranian national arrested for #terrorism in #Germany🇩🇪 after trying to deploy and use (((( #biological )))) weapons." pic.twitter.com/8ipH91Es8I

— Salman Al-Ansari (@Salansar1) January 8, 2023

Police reported a second individual was detained as part of the searches, adding a decision on whether to issue an official arrest warrant would be made at a later state while the investigation is continuing.

A spokesperson for the public prosecutor’s office confirmed the person to be the suspect’s brother.

Ricin, found naturally in castor beans, can cause death within 36 to 72 hours from exposure to an amount as small as that on a pinhead. No known antidote exists.

According to German domestic intelligence services, the number of members or supporters of Islamist causes has shrunk by 1.5 percent to 28,290 individuals in 2021, citing the “military breakup” of the militant Islamic State group.