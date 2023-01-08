China: final farewell to zero-COVID policy as borders reopen

Travellers began streaming into mainland China by air, land and sea on Sunday, many eager for long-awaited reunions, as Beijing opened borders that have been all but shut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After three years, mainland China opened sea and land crossings with Hong Kong and ended a requirement for incoming travellers to quarantine, dismantling a final pillar of a zero-COVID policy that had shielded China’s people from the virus but also cut them off from the rest of the world.

The country’s easing over the past month of one of the world’s tightest COVID regimes followed historic protests against a policy that included frequent testing, curbs on movement and mass lockdowns that heavily damaged the second-biggest economy.

Long queues formed at Hong Kong’s international airport for flights to mainland cities including Beijing, Tianjin and Xiamen and some Hong Kong media outlets estimated that thousands of people were travelling across the country.

In pictures: Travellers begin streaming across land and sea crossings from Hong Kong to mainland China, many eager for long-awaited reunions, as Beijing opens borders that have been all but shut since the start of Covid-19 pandemic

— TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) January 8, 2023

Investors hope the reopening will eventually reinvigorate a USD 17 trillion economy suffering its lowest growth in nearly half a century. But the abrupt policy reversal has triggered a massive wave of infections that is overwhelming some hospitals and causing business disruptions.

The border opening follows Saturday’s start of “chun yun”, the first 40-day period of Lunar New Year travel, which before the pandemic was the world’s largest annual migration of people returning to their hometowns to spend holidays with family.

Some 2 billion trips are expected to be made this season, nearly double last year’s movement and recovering to 70 percent of 2019 levels, the government says.

China reopens its borders to the world today. For the past 1,016 days you had to quarantine for up to 3 weeks upon arrival. Now you should be able to freely walk out of the airport. I'm giving it a shot this morning. The HK airport is packed!

— Don Weinland (@donweinland) January 8, 2023

Many Chinese are also expected to start travelling abroad, a long-awaited shift for tourist spots in countries such as Thailand and Indonesia, though several governments – worried about China’s COVID spike – are imposing curbs on travellers from the country.

Beijing on Sunday also resumed issuing passports and travel visas for mainland residents, and ordinary visas and residence permits for foreigners.