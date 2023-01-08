Iga Świątek hailed Poland’s best athlete of 2022

WTA singles ranking leader Iga Świątek has been named Poland’s best athlete of 2022 in the 88th poll of the Polish “Przegląd Sportowy” sports magazine.

The 21-year-old French Open and US Open Grand Slams winner came ahead of three-time speedway world champion and 2019 poll winner Bartosz Zmarzlik and three-time poll winner (2015, 2020, 2021) Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski.

Wszystko jasne! 𝙎𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙤𝙬𝙞𝙚𝙘 𝙍𝙤𝙠𝙪 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮!#SportowiecRoku #galamistrzowsportu

Relacja: https://t.co/iCb5XgU2RR pic.twitter.com/c9CPuVwyr3

— Przegląd Sportowy (@przeglad) January 7, 2023

The award was received on behalf of Iga by her father Tomasz Świątek. Iga is currently in the Antipodes, where she is preparing for the Australian Open Grand Slam tournament.

She did, however, record a short speech for the guests of the “Sports Champions” Gala in Warsaw, in which, as she pointed out, not yet knowing the results of the plebiscite, she thanked the fans for their votes and promised to fight for trophies this year as well.

Moreover, Świątek’s coach Tomasz Wiktorowski was awarded the “Coach of the Year” title by the magazine.