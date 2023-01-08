Western Australia struggles amid ‘worst flooding in its history’

Australia’s northwest is facing a “one-in-100-year” flood crisis that has stranded many communities and prompted hundreds of evacuations, authorities said on Sunday.

The crisis in the Kimberley – an area in Western Australia state about the size of California – was sparked last week by severe weather system Ellie, a former tropical cyclone that brought heavy rain.

Locals from the Kimberley region in Western Australia have been sharing videos of the one-in-100 year floods that have destroyed homes and displaced local wildlife.

The ADF have been deployed to help with evacuations as the flooding worsens.

“People in the Kimberley are experiencing a one-in-100-year flood event, the worst flooding Western Australia has had in its history,” Western Australia Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson told reporters in Perth.

“In some places, water is just as far as the eye can see… The impacts are going to be many and varied but you know the scale of it in terms of the water that is lying on the ground up there at the moment is just massive,” added Emergency Services Commissioner, Darren Klemm.

The town of Fitzroy Crossing, a community of around 1,300 people, has been among the worst hit, with supplies having to be airlifted in due to flooded roads.