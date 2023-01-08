LIVE: Day 319 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. Russia’s overnight bombing of regions

in eastern Ukraine killed at least one, officials reported on Sunday, after Moscow ended a self-declared Christmas ceasefire and vowed to fight on until it defeats its neighbour.

07:13 CET

An explosion and fire occurred in a six-story apartment building in #Khasavyurt, #Russia. pic.twitter.com/cLFd3At7N9

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 8, 2023