Sharia is oppressive and its Taliban interpretation is even worse: activist

Theocratic Islamic regimes have rarely enjoyed a stellar record when it comes to human rights but over the past year, the situation has gotten worse in countries like Iran, where the government is cracking down on mass protests, and in Afghanistan, where the Taliban, who returned to power following the withdrawal of U.S. troops, have taken over again after 20 years and immediately began to curb the rights of women. Nilofar Ayoubi, a journalist and activist from Afghanistan, was TVP World’s guest invited to discuss the tough situation women are facing under Islamic rule.