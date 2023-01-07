Digital piracy against ‘unfriendly countries’ legalised in Belarus: report

In Belarus, digital piracy against “unfriendly countries” has been reportedly legalised. The new law allows the use of digital materials without the consent of foreign copyright holders, the Russian editorial office of Deutsche Welle reported.

The new law allows for digital piracy of films, music and computer programmes from “unfriendly countries”.





The document allegedly also legalises the importation of copyrighted goods into Belarus without the consent of foreign owners of these rights, and from any, not only the “unfriendly countries”.





According to Deutsche Welle, the Belarusian legislator explains this decision with the need to “develop the intellectual and spiritual-moral potential of society” and “reduce the critical deficit on the domestic market of food and other goods.”





According to the new law, signed by Belarusian dictator Alyaksandr Lukashenka on January 3, importing goods without the sanction of the copyright owner is not considered a crime and it is enough for the goods to be included in the list of “essential” for the domestic market, reported Deutsche Welle.





The lower house of the Belarusian parliament passed a law on the confiscation of property of foreigners for “unfriendly actions”. It allows the Belarusian authorities to seize money, assets and property rights of foreign citizens and companies.