Kurds in Paris commemorate victims of 2013 and recent murders

Thousands of Kurdish people living in France marched in the streets of Paris on Saturday, January 7, to mark the 10th anniversary of the murder of three Kurdish activists in 2013.

But the long-planned demonstration has gained additional significance after the tragedy from two weeks ago when a gunman carried out an attack at a Kurdish cultural centre and nearby cafe in a busy part of Paris’ 10th district. Again, three members of the Kurdish community.

The police arrested a 69-year-old man who the authorities said had recently been freed from detention while awaiting trial for a sabre attack on a migrant camp in Paris in 2021. The man confessed that the shooting in late December was racially motivated.

But some Kurds still believe that the attack may have been inspired by Turkish authorities. However, no evidence for that has been provided. They had similar suspicions regarding Ankara’s possible involvement after the 2013 attack, but the investigation into that triple homicide was dropped after the main suspect died shortly before coming to trial, and as such no direct link between the suspect, who was of Turkish origin, and the Turkish authorities have been demonstrated. Although the investigation was re-opened in 2019, the yet unresolved case has fuelled the community’s suspicions.

One of the protesters, Cemile Renklicay, said that the attack has re-opened old wounds and disrupted the community’s fragile sense of security. The Kurds do not feel safe in France.

“The majority of these people are refugees, people who are protected under the Geneva Convention,” said Renklicay.” And when every 10 years, you see three people from the community killed in Paris, that makes us angry, that leads us to ask questions,” adding she expects the French state to answer these questions and shed light on who is responsible for the attacks of early 2013 and late 2022.

The conflict between Ankara and the Kurds stems from the Kurdish aspirations for independence. Kurds inhabit an area stretching across northern Iraq, parts of northwestern Iran, northeastern Syria, as well as southeastern Türkiye. The Kurds of Türkiye have long fought the Ankara government with arms, and some of their organisations, including the PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party – the victims of the 2013 shooting were all PKK activists) are considered to be terrorist organisations, not just by Ankara but also by the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada, among others.