Kyiv celebrates as oldest cathedral returned from Moscow-linked church

Ukrainians gathered to celebrate Orthodox Christmas in a historic Kyiv cathedral in the Pechersk Lavra complex. The Ukrainian Orthodox Church, formerly known as Moscow Patriarchate and influenced by Russia had to leave the Uspenskiy cathedral as their lease of the shrine expired on December 31.

The cathedral handover was announced by the Ukrainian Culture minister Oleksandr Tkachenko on Thursday. It is at the disposal of the Kyiv-backed Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

The independent Orthodox Church of Ukraine on Jan. 7 held a Christmas service at the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, Ukraine's main Orthodox monastery, for the first time.

Read here: https://t.co/kkCIyD6TwS pic.twitter.com/4O8QDZQgVU

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) January 7, 2023

Vadym Storozhyk, a 50-year-old member of the Kyiv city council, said this year’s Christmas service was special as it meant a “return” of the shrine under Ukraine’s control.





A stirring scene this morning from Kyiv’s famed Pecherska Lavra considering the context (the first mass there of the independent Ukr Orthodox Church) and the carol being sung (Нова Радість Стала). https://t.co/9D5s3a9X2v

— Dan Peleschuk (@dpeleschuk) January 7, 2023

“30 years after renewing our history and gaining our independence — we return to our holy places, to our (spiritual) sources,” Storozhyk said.

Head of 🇺🇦Church Metropolitan Epiphanius held Christmas service at Kyiv Lavra

For years, Lavra was rented by 🇷🇺Orthodox Patriarch. After Ukraine accused the church leaders of collaborating with Russian invaders, the monastery returned to 🇺🇦 control https://t.co/wOE2xr7iN1 pic.twitter.com/Rs0gO5SG0X

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 7, 2023

A priest of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine said he would never imagine such a situation would be possible.

For the first time, Pecherska Lavra in Kyiv is hosting a Ukrainian Orthodox service on Christmas. Carols rang out in the golden hall, the Ukrainian language echoing out through the church. pic.twitter.com/Kd2jIWrjk0

— Megan Specia (@meganspecia) January 7, 2023

“I didn’t even consider the possibility of (it) two weeks ago, or the fact that we would celebrate Jesus’ birth in such a meaningful place for the Ukrainian people,” priest Vasyl Rudnitskyi said.