Patriot systems for Ukraine are our diplomatic success: Polish PM

Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki has said that Poland has been striving for many months to ensure that its Western allies, including reluctant Germans, will deliver modern, heavy anti-aircraft and anti-missile equipment to Ukraine.

“After months of pressure, diplomatic work, after hundreds of talks, our Western allies, France, Germany, and other countries, are finally ready to transfer to Ukraine heavy equipment, modern combat equipment, which the Ukrainians say is the most needed,” PM Morawiecki told a press conference, held along with Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak at the 1st Transport Aviation Base in Warsaw.

He said that Poland’s security is also at stake amid the war in Ukraine and that all the government’s efforts are aimed at ensuring the country’s peaceful development.

Asked whether Poland would benefit from the money that the U.S. would provide to supplement the equipment sent by the allied countries to Ukraine, Morawiecki replied: “Yes, part of the money from European and American funds is coming to Poland. We are also discussing how to obtain equipment to replace what we have transferred to Ukraine.”

Minister of Defence and Deputy PM Błaszczak told the press that the U.S. decision to offer Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine had been taken in no small part thanks to an initiative presented by Poland.

“It is thanks to us that Ukraine will receive the Patriot system, both American and German,” Błaszczak said, adding that the Polish government’s goal is that to the southeast Poland borders independent Ukraine, not Russia.

PM Morawiecki said that talks are underway with Germany to also bring Patriot systems to Poland.

“This is the big success of our talks, a two-fold profit. Strengthening the security of Ukraine by defending the Ukrainian sky, but also the strengthening of Poland’s anti-missile and anti-aircraft defence,” Morawiecki said.

In November, Germany offered its U.S.-made Patriots to Poland after a stray missile killed two Poles near the Ukrainian border. Poland’s government, however, proposed that the defence batteries be stationed in Ukraine. Germany declined to send the Patriots to Ukraine citing restrictions on deploying NATO weaponry in non-NATO states.

Earlier this week, the White House announced that it will provide over USD 3.75 billion in assistance to Kyiv and other countries affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This announcement followed one made in late December, when U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration said it would provide another USD 1.85 billion in military aid to Ukraine, including the Patriot air defence system.

On Thursday, the United States and Germany said they would send armoured fighting vehicles to Ukraine to help it repel invading Russian forces. The White House said that Germany would also finally “join the United States in supplying an additional Patriot air defence battery to Ukraine.”

On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said his county will provide Ukraine with AMX-10 armoured combat vehicles and Bastion armoured personnel carriers to help in the war against Russia.

It took a lot of prodding for Berlin to finally relent in supplying Ukraine with the much-needed Patriots. Including a direct intervention from the U.S. as Steffen Hebestreit, the German government’s spokesperson admitted on Friday.

“After nearly a year since the massive Russian invasion started, many people in Germany finally understood that this war is not just about the survival of Ukraine, but also about maintaining peace in all of Europe,” said Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, Oleksiy Makeyev, in an interview given to the German “Wirtschaftswoche” weekly.