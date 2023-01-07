Allies to send defence equipment to Ukraine due to Polish efforts says PM

Marcin Obara/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki has said that Poland has been striving for many months to ensure that its Western allies will deliver modern, heavy anti-aircraft and anti-missile equipment to Ukraine.

“After months of pressure, diplomatic work, after hundreds of talks, our Western allies, France, Germany and other countries, are finally ready to transfer to Ukraine heavy equipment, modern combat equipment, that which the Ukrainians say is mostly needed,” Morawiecki told a press conference, held along with the defence minister, Mariusz Blaszczak, at the 1st Transport Aviation Base in Warsaw, Okecie.

He said that Poland’s security is also at stake amid the Ukraine war and that all the government’s efforts are aimed at ensuring the country’s peaceful development.

Asked whether Poland would benefit from the money that the US would provide to supplement the equipment provided by the countries to Ukraine, Morawiecki replied: “Yes, part of the money from European and American funds is coming to Poland. We are also discussing how to obtain equipment to replace what we have transferred to Ukraine.”

Blaszczak told the press conference that the US decision to offer a Patriot air defence system to Ukraine had been taken owing to an initiative presented by Poland.

“It is thanks to us that Ukraine will receive the Patriot system, both American and German,” he said.

The government’s goal is to border independent Ukraine in the south-east, not Russia, Blaszczak added.

Morawiecki said that talks are underway with Germany to bring Patriot systems also to Poland.

“This is a big win in our talks, that we have a double profit. Both strengthening security in Ukraine, by defending the Ukrainian sky, but we also have strengthening of our anti-missile and anti-aircraft defence,” Morawiecki said.

In November, Germany offered its US-made Patriots to Poland after a stray missile killed two Poles near the Ukrainian border. Poland’s government, however, proposed that the missiles be stationed in Ukraine. Germany declined to send the Patriots to Ukraine citing restrictions on deploying Nato weaponry in non-Nato states.

In late December, Joe Biden’s administration said it would provide another USD 1.85 billion in military aid to Ukraine, including the Patriot air defence system.

On Thursday, the United States and Germany said they would send armoured fighting vehicles to Ukraine to help it repel invading Russian forces. The White House said that Germany would also “join the United States in supplying an additional Patriot air defense battery to Ukraine.”

On Wednesday, France’s president, Emmanuel Macron, said his county will provide Ukraine with AMX-10 armoured combat vehicles and Bastion armoured personnel carriers to help in the war against Russia.