Scientists discover the secret of ancient Rome’s concrete durability

The history and heritage of the ancient Roman Empire are still present around Europe. The most important buildings of that era including aqueducts, baths and arenas survived more than two thousand years thanks to concrete used by the Romans, which proved to be much more durable than the one we use today. Researchers claim they found the reason for the durability of the Roman concrete.

It is called Quicklime – a component used in the concrete mix. The substance could be responsible for the material’s self-healing qualities.





Marie Jackson, a geologist working on Roman concrete problems at the University of Utah, not involved with the research believes that studying Roman technologies may improve the performance of modern concrete.





The Romans were the first civilisation to use concrete on a massive scale but were not the ones who invented it. By 200 B.C.E., concrete was used in most Roman constructions. Their concrete was a mix of white powder called slaked lime, small rock fragments known as tephra ejected by volcanic eruptions, and water.





Modern concrete is usually made from Portland cement: a mix of limestone, clay, sand, chalk, and other ingredients ground and burnt at scorching temperatures. However, it starts to deteriorate after only about 50 years.





“Romans made extremely intelligent decisions based on excellent empirical observations,” Jackson says. “The more we can learn from ancient construction technologies, the better.”





Admir Masic, a chemist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, together with a group of his colleagues gathered concrete samples from the ancient city of Privernum, a 2000-year-old archaeological site near Rome. In laboratory conditions, they examined the small calcium deposits embedded in the concrete known as lime lumps.





By using quicklime, they were able to create a material “identical” to the samples they gathered in Privernum, Mr Masic said.





Simulating ageing of the material and natural conditions such as rainfall, the researcher’s team created cracks in the concrete and then added water. As result the lime lumps dissolved and recrystallised, effectively filling in the cracks and keeping the concrete strong, the researchers wrote in Science Advances.





“This has an incredible impact,” Mr Masic said.





The modern material is unable to heal cracks larger than 0.2 or 0.3 millimetres. The Roman-inspired concrete created by the team at MIT was able to restore cracks of up to 0.6 millimetres.





Mr Masic said he hopes that his discovery may inspire a change in concrete production technology. He claims the new method would not only be cheaper but could also help fight climate change as cement production accounts for 8 percent of greenhouse gas emissions.