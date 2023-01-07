Poland’s Supreme Court bill a step toward funding: EU and Polish officials

Poland’s PM Morawiecki said that the bill on Supreme Court reform can be put into the legislative pipeline next week, and hopefully ratified swiftly by President Duda. Earlier that day, EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders confirmed that the bill is a step towards the country receiving post-pandemic recovery funding.

“The bill, which has been drafted in accordance with a compromise worked out by Minister [Secretary of State for Polish Community Abroad, European Policy and Public Diplomacy] Szynkowski vel Sęk gives us strong reasons to assess that the now pointless disagreement can be brought to an end,” said Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki during a Saturday press conference.

Poland is due to receive EUR 23.9 billion in grants and EUR 11.5 billion in cheap loans from the EU’s post-pandemic Recovery and Resilience Facility, but the European Commission has been blocking Poland’s access to the funding under the pretence of Poland supposedly violating the “rule-of-law”, in spite of the fact that the Commission has approved Poland’s National Recovery Plan (KPO), which outlines how the government will spend the money.

In a bid to get access to the funds, MPs of the ruling party have tabled a bill in the lower house of parliament, that would amend the law on the Supreme Court with a view to placating the EC by meeting one of the so-called “milestones” put forward by the Commission.

“The East is the direction from which, I’d like to point out, we, our security and development, are most threatened,” said the Polish prime minister in reference to the ongoing aggression of Russia against Ukraine. “Hence, we need to bring a swift end to those disagreements, and so I am glad to see this small but positive signal from the European Commission, confirming what Minister Szynkowski vel Sęk said about agreeing on the compromise,” said Morawiecki, adding that “if the bill is voted into law as it is now without major amendments, it will be hard for the EC to backtrack on its commitments.”

Didier Reynders, EC’s Commissioner for Justice, tweeted on Saturday that he had continued talks with Polish EU Affairs Minister Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk aimed at ensuring that “Polish legislation is in compliance with the commitments made under the Recovery and Resilience Plan concerning judicial independence.”

(2/3) The new draft law on the #judiciary tabled by the Polish government in December 2022 (https://t.co/oEZjIKbwC0) is a promising step forward to achieve compliance with the commitments under the Polish #RRP

— Didier Reynders (@dreynders) January 7, 2023

“The new draft law on the judiciary tabled by the Polish government in December 2022… is a promising step forward to achieve compliance with the commitments under the Polish RRP [KPO],” the tweet continued.

(3/3) With a view to the Commission’s future preliminary assessment under the #RRP, it will be important that the final law as adopted raises the standards on #judicial protection and judicial independence.

— Didier Reynders (@dreynders) January 7, 2023

“With a view to the Commission’s future preliminary assessment under the RRP, it will be important that the final law as adopted raises the standards on judicial protection and judicial independence,” Reynders wrote.

Referring to Reynders’ tweet, Szynkowski vel Sęk said it was important news as “many had questioned the arrangements with the European Commission.”

“A representative of the European Commission confirms that the [Supreme Court] bill in the form submitted to the Sejm is a step towards fulfilling the conditions for payment of the KPO,” Szynkowski vel Sęk wrote on Twitter.