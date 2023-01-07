Over 100,000 turn up for South Korea ice fishing festival

After a three-year absence caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, South Korea’s ice fishing festival returns in great style, showing its unbeaten popularity. Around 129,000 people came despite low temperatures trying to catch fish on a frozen lake.

The festival is traditionally held in Hwacheon, 120 kilometres north of Seoul in the province of Gangwon. Most of the participants were hunting for fish through small holes in the ice of the frozen lake. The toughest participants choose to jump into a pool with freezing water and catch the trout fish with their hands.

The head of the administration of Hwacheon county Choi Moon-soon reported that many police officers, medical and security rescue teams were put on alert to maintain safety during the festival.

The festival will continue until January 29.