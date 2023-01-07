Belarus: 1,242 convicted in political trials in 2022

At least 1,242 people in Belarus were convicted last year in court cases motivated by political reasons, the Human Rights Centre Viasna reported. According to the NGO’s data, the courts in Belarus have sentenced political prisoners to a combined total of 2,501 years in prison.

According to the Viasna report throughout 2022, the regime authorities used criminal liability as a tool in politically motivated trials.





“At least 1,242 people – 942 men and 300 women – were convicted in politically motivated cases,” Viasna informed.





The courts have sentenced political prisoners to a combined total of 2,501 years in prison, and over 1,345 different forms of restriction of liberty (including imprisonment), as well as nearly BYN 1.3 million (approx. USD 515,00) in fines.





The most commonly used provisions of the Penal Code in those cases were those concerning public order violations, as well as insults against Belarusian dictator Alyaksandr Lukashenka or other representatives of the regime.

The trial of the Human Rights Center "#Viasna" starts today in #Minsk.

Valiantsin Stefanovic, Uladzimir Labkovich and 2022 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales #Bialiatski will be sentenced.#FreeViasna pic.twitter.com/mDoXhOpkoh

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 5, 2023

Political repressions in Belarus continue since the presidential election in 2020, considered by the country’s opposition as rigged. Representatives of the opposition, social organisations, journalists, human rights defenders, protesters and other groups of citizens are frequently sentenced to prison terms.





The authorities explain such a situation as a reaction to “conspiracy by hostile external forces”, “coup attempts” and “terrorism”. According to human rights defenders, there are currently at least 1,442 political prisoners in Belarus.







Viasna Human Rights Centre, the most important Belarusian human rights organisation, was banned by the country’s authorities in 2003 but has never stopped its activities, including monitoring political repression. The trial of Viasna’s Chairman, 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski, is currently underway.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski is on trial in Belarus.

Arrested in 2021 on bogus charges, Bialitski is on trial with his colleagues from Viasna, one of Belarus’ most prominent human rights organizations. pic.twitter.com/kWDBRhZ55w

— Human Rights Watch (@hrw) January 7, 2023

Currently, there are also five other Viasna employees behind bars.