Ukrainians celebrate Orthodox Christmas in Poland far from home

Orthodox Christmas started on Saturday (January 7) but for Ukrainians living in Polish cities separated from their close ones in embattled Ukraine, it’s a bittersweet celebration.

In principle, there are a few differences between this year’s Orthodox Christmas and that of the previous ones celebrated at Warsaw’s Saint Mary Magdalene church.

“These holidays are as traditional as any other. Our values are the same. It is still a celebration of meeting God and other people,” parish priest Doroteusz Sawicki told Reuters.

“The only difference is that two or three years ago we could wonder if anyone would knock on our door. Now we know that someone is already standing in the vestibule of our house,” he said, adding that “certainly, the temples will be much fuller than they were 2-3 years ago.”

“Many of our brothers, who found themselves in Poland because of the war, cannot return to their homeland. They will celebrate with us,” the priest said.

For 40-year-old Victoria, a Ukrainian refugee from Kyiv’s suburban town of Iprin that came to global attention as one of the places where mass graves of victims of Russian invaders were discovered, this Christmas is spent away from home.

“We had been living in a basement for almost two weeks, then we left when the bombings started, and our city turned into ruins,” she said.

Connecting with friends and relatives in Ukraine has been difficult due to the damage inflicted by Russian shelling on vital infrastructure.

“Today the phone connection is very bad, because all over Ukraine today it is again unsafe and, unfortunately, there is practically no connection. In the morning I managed to get through, but later in the day I tried several times but did not manage so far,” Victoria said. “We can only pray for peace and calm and that we finally have the opportunity to return home.”

Some Ukrainians at home not in the right mood to celebrate

War weighs heavily on the spirit of Ukrainians in their homeland, extinguishing in some the will to celebrate Christmas.

Irina Dolganich, a 34-year-old who has been living in Poland for the last five years, told Reuters that her mother, who lives in the Kyiv region, “does not celebrate in any way because she is alone.”

While “young people are trying to show their children some kind of festivity… adults do not celebrate so much,” Irina said, adding that “it may no longer be as fun for them and now the situation is not [good for it].”

“My mother does not celebrate at all. I was talking literally half an hour ago to her on the phone and there was no electricity. She does not even have a Christmas tree this year,” she said.

Also in the southeastern Polish city of Przemyśl – a transportation node for travellers making their way to and from Ukraine – an Orthodox Christian celebration was held at the Greek Catholic Cathedral of St. John the Baptist.

This week Russian dictator Vladimir Putin asked the Ukrainian side for a ceasefire for the time of Orthodox Christmas. The move was shamelessly propagandist in nature and designed to portray himself as a pious Orthodox Christian. It needs to be stressed that Russian forces continued shelling and fighting during Catholic Christmas. Putin’s call for an Orthodox Christmas ceasefire was rejected as hypocritical.