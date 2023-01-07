Benedict XVI aide’s book sheds light on tensions in Vatican

Although Pope Francis often compared having former Pope Benedict living in the Vatican to having a grandfather in the house, a book by Benedict’s closest aide shows what he says were strains while two men wearing white lived in the tiny city-state.

Benedict was buried on Thursday and hours after the funeral in St. Peter’s Square, an Italian publishing house began sending journalists advance copies of the 330-page “Nothing But The Truth – My Life Beside Benedict XVI”, by Archbishop Georg Gänswein.

Gänswein, 66, was Benedict’s personal secretary from 2003, when Benedict was still Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, and remained as his side for nearly 20 years until his death last Saturday. He was Francis’ gatekeeper until he was replaced in 2020.

In the book, Gänswein gives an insider’s view of Benedict’s election in 2005, his 2013 decision to become the first pope in 600 years to step down, his post-papacy years, his sickness and his final hours.

Even though Benedict largely avoided public appearances after his resignation, he remained a standard-bearer for Catholic conservatives, who felt alienated by reforms ushered in by Francis, including cracking down on the old Latin Mass.

Gänswein says Benedict was “surprised” that Francis never responded to a public letter by four conservative cardinals in 2016, including American Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke, which accused Francis of sowing confusion on moral issues.

The book also says Benedict did not agree with some of Francis’ stands.

After the incumbent Pope gave a long interview to a Jesuit journal six months after his election in 2013, he sent the journal to Benedict for his comments.

Gänswein says Benedict, in his annotated response to Francis, critiqued the way Francis had responded to questions on abortion and homosexuality.

He also writes that Benedict felt Francis’ decisions to restrict the use of the traditionalist Latin Mass was “a mistake.”