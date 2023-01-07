U.S. ousts Poland from tennis United Cup

Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz has been defeated by American Taylor Fritz who brought the United States into the final of the United Cup. By doing so, Poland has been ousted from the tournament.

Despite the impressive feat of reaching the United Cup semifinals, Hurkacz failed to keep Poland in the game. His defeat at the hands of Fritz was the third that Poland suffered from the U.S. in this tournament.

The Polish team surpassed Kazakhstan 4:1 and Switzerland 3:2. By doing so it advanced to the second round, where they bettered the Italians 3:2. The U.S., Poland and Greece moved up to the semifinal, along with the luck-looser Italians.

Poland was losing against the U.S. 2:0 after the first day of the semifinal. In the night match on the turn of Friday and Saturday, Hurkacz faced off Fritz. They proved worthy of each other but it was the American player who reigned supreme in the tie-break.

The 2023 United Cup is the first edition of the United Cup, an international outdoor hardcourt mixed-gender team tennis tournament held by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA). What is fresh about the tournament is its mixed-gender team formula, which offers both ATP rankings and WTA rankings points to its players. A maximum of 500 points can be won by a player.