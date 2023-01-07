Te(a)ch me and I’ll te(a)ch u: Humanoid robot that learns from gestures at CES

After Brad Bird’s moving “The Iron Giant” 1999 animated science fiction film, the world is getting the Titan Boy – a tiny “AI humanoid robot” designed to teach humankind about scalable technology at the CES trade show held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“The goal of our demo is to demonstrate the possibility for all people to access AI in a very easy way,” said Nadia Giuliani, Chief Operation Officer of Next Industries, the company that is promoting Tactagon Technology, on Friday.

“You can teach a robot to do something only through gestures and voice. So, no coding, no need to write any code lines. Just using the most natural things a man or a woman can have,” Giuliani said.

While the robot can be taught with simple gestures and voice, its purpose is to tell humans something about scalable technology. Standing just over one foot tall, Titan Boy’s quest is to open the door to a technology that is scalable for other uses more broadly.

“We want to facilitate the man-machine interaction. So this means that we want to revolutionize the way humans have a relationship with machines,” said Giuliani.

Coming in a package with two voice and motion controllers, together with the Tactigon software to help teach the AI its movements, the Titan Boy is currently available on the company’s website for EUR 1,299 (USD 1,385).