Our relations with China unharmed by maritime disputes: Philippine’s president

The deepened bilateral relations between the Philippines and China will not be harmed by any maritime disputes, since there are a lot more for the two countries to solidify the relationship, Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday.

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Marcos paid a state visit to China from Tuesday to Thursday. He is also the first foreign leader hosted by China in 2023. Besides, this visit is his first one to China as president and his first state visit to a country outside the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

In an exclusive interview with China Global Television Network (CGTN), Marcos said he had proposed this tour to China where the two heads of state could talk about a range of topics, including maritime issues, while raising the level of communications.

While acknowledging that the maritime dispute over the South China Sea has been a sticking point in relations between the two countries, Marcos said that it is only one side within the relationship and is unable to define the whole picture for the two countries.

“We constantly maintain communication with each other, but it is not so formalised and that is perhaps one of the things that I would like to propose in this trip to your president that we raise the level of communications… that way we can avoid any possible misunderstandings,” said Marcos.

As for the settlement of maritime disputes, he reiterated he is confident that the two countries would reach an agreement on this regard. And these remarks were prior to a milestone joint statement issued by the two countries on Thursday, which includes details of the talks at the meeting between Xi and Marcos.

The two leaders had an in-depth and candid exchange of views on the situation in the South China Sea, emphasised that the issues do not comprise the sum-total of relations between the two countries and agreed to appropriately manage differences by peaceful means, according to the statement.

Both sides also reaffirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting peace and stability in the region and the freedom of navigation in and overflight above the South China Sea, and reached consensus on peaceful resolution of disputes on the basis of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), the United Nations Charter and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

In addition, the two countries have signed several cooperation documents, including the Arrangement on the Establishment of A Communication Mechanism on Maritime Issues.