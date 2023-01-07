Another price cut goads customers to storm Tesla store in China

A Tesla store in China’s Chengdu was stormed by frustrated protesters after the U.S. carmaker cut prices for the second time in less than three months on Friday.

Video footage showed crowds chanting outside the shop. Location verification procedures by Reuters were done by juxtaposing the features of the store and its surroundings visible in the video with features of the store and its surroundings visible on Baidu Maps and in social media posts on the Chinese social media app DianPing.

“Reuters confirmed the current location of the store, which cannot be seen on Baidu Map’s Panorama feature or on Google maps, by speaking to employees of the store. Reuters was not independently able to verify the date on which the video and the pictures were shot,” the press agency wrote on Saturday.

Tesla is killing it today after the price cut in China. pic.twitter.com/hohCP0Emen

— Eva McMillan ♥️ (@EvasTeslaSPlaid) January 6, 2023

The rage broiled in some Tesla owners who took delivery in recent months when they found out that they did not qualify for the reduced prices. While some gave vent to their frustration on social media, others took to the store in Chengdu.

The company’s best-selling Model Y and Model 3 electric vehicles also experienced a price cut in Japan, South Korea and Australia. A person with direct knowledge of the plan quoted by Reuters said it was part of an effort to help feed demand for output from its Shanghai factory, its single largest production hub.

The price reduction comes as the first significant move by Tesla since the appointment of its lead executive for China and Asia, Tom Zhu. The man is tasked with overseeing global output and deliveries that have been at the frontline of the company’s recent challenges after falling short of its 2022 delivery target.