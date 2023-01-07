The Longest Journey: McCarthy elected House speaker in 15th ballot

It took 15 rounds of voting for California’s Republican Representative Kevin McCarthy to finally clinch the speakership of the House of Representatives on Friday.

Meanwhile, Biden, who has said he is prepared to work with Republicans when he can, has the power to veto Republican policies brewed in Congress which is set for two years that could amount to little more than a symbolic showcase campaign as the parties prepare for their next campaign showdown in 2024.

I hope one thing is clear after this week: I will never give up. And I will never give up for you, the American people. https://t.co/uLqPKa1maZ

— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 7, 2023

New brinkmanship over government funding and the debt ceiling, which could shake financial markets during global economic turmoil, is also expected to be included in their agenda.

The deadline of the 2024 campaign will work as leverage for Republicans to try to roll back the last two years of congressional spending, beginning with repealing a Democratic provision to bolster the Internal Revenue Service tax collection agency.

However, whether they like it or not, a bipartisan agreement to avoid a national default, keep federal agencies operating, and finance national defence will leave the Republicans and Democrats with little but to put aside their differences and tailor some compromise agreements.

McCarthy was in the spotlight as a potential favourite for the speaker as early as 2015 when Republican John Boehner announced his resignation from the post. Conservative opposition, however, forced him to withdraw. A reluctant Paul Ryan was given the speakership instead. Ryan decided not to seek reelection to Congress in 2018.

A raft of Republican investigations of Biden and his administration are expected. The scale of the investigation is said to dwarf the probe of the 2012 attack on U.S. facilities in Benghazi, Libya, which harried former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ahead of her failed Democratic presidential bid in 2016.

Included in the scope of the probe are likely to be U.S. border security, immigration, China, the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, the gruesome withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the FBI shakedown of Trump’s Florida home for classified documents.

Reuters suggested that the probes could give a new platform to firebrands such as Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was sidelined by Democrats who withdrew her committee assignments in 2021.