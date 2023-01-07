LIVE: Day 318 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war in Ukraine does not cease to rage on with the head of the Estonian army intelligence centre Margo Grosberg believing that the second wave of mobilisation in Russia may begin after Christmas and “arrive at the frontline in March-April”.

07:00 CET

Head of the #Estonian army intelligence center Margo Grosberg believes that the second wave of #mobilization in #Russia may begin after Christmas: "In this case, the mobilized of the second wave will begin to arrive at the front in March-April". pic.twitter.com/nJTllm3baX

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 7, 2023