U.S. grants over USD 3.75 bln in military assistance to Ukraine, NATO allies

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the U.S. will spend as much as USD 3.75 billion in military assistance for Ukraine and countries that have suffered as a result of the Russian invasion.

The U.S. will provide the Ukrainian army with Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, more self-propelled Howitzers, other military vehicles, missiles and additional ammunition.

Check out these photos of 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division downloading their M2 Bradley's. The M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle provides firepower, communications, and protection to infantrymen and scouts. #Readiness @FightingFirst @USArmy pic.twitter.com/1CjVUxMzww

Military gear worth USD 2.8 billion will come from the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) and it is said to be the highest of all the donations since the start of the Russian invasion, Karine Jean-Pierre said.





The authority lets the U.S. President decide to transfer Humvees, trucks and munitions from stocks without special congressional approval.

FULL LIST of weapons in the latest package for Ukraine below. Includes:

-50 Bradleys with 500 TOW anti-tank missiles and 250,000 rounds of 25mm ammunition

-100 M113 APCs

-55 MRAPs

-138 Humvees

-18 155mm self-propelled howitzers

-RIM-7 Sea Sparrow missiles for air defense pic.twitter.com/XtbjCXMLBN

The package is reported to include RIM-7 Sea Sparrow missiles, used for air defence.

Politico quoted its sources as saying that as part of the next arms package #Ukraine will receive from the #UnitedStates guided missiles RIM-7 Sea Sparrow. pic.twitter.com/JUBZxOaEA6

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed for the need of better air defences to protect energy and civilian infrastructure from being demolished by Russian aircraft.





The United States and Germany have promised to send Ukraine the Patriot missile systems for repelling Russian strikes in the sky.

Prezes @RaytheonTech Greg Hayes: dostarczyliśmy rządowi USA dwa zestawy #NASAMS dla Ukrainy. https://t.co/g4MyHbgoJE

“This particular PDA package, and the Bradley Fighting Vehicles, are very significant in terms of being able to do what we call combined arms manoeuvre warfare,” John Kirby, the spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said.





“The fighting in the east, particularly in the Donbas region has been particularly vicious in recent weeks and we see every indication that the Russians continue to want to propagate their efforts in the Donbas, particularly around Bakhmut,” Mr Kirby said.

#Bakhmut. The town is almost erased from the earth by russians. Like Mariupol, Volnovakha, Popasna, Lyman, Rubizhne, and Severodonetsk. russia means terrorism, destruction, death and decay

Photo Kostiantyn Liberov pic.twitter.com/cif0rNAUzf

The aid will include USD 225 million in Foreign Military Financing to help Ukraine in developing its military capability, Karine Jean-Pierre said.





She added that the package also included an additional USD 682 million for “regional partners and allies on NATO’s eastern flank”. The aid should encourage other countries to support Ukraine with their own weapons.