Kosovo police arrests off-duty soldier suspected of wounding two local Serbs

Kosovo police arrested an off-duty soldier suspected of shooting and wounding two young Serbs near the ski resort town of Shterpce on Friday, a case likely to further inflame relations between local Serbs and the government in Pristina.

Police said both victims, aged 11 and 21, were taken to hospital and that their injuries weren’t life threatening. Police informed the suspect is 33 years old.

“I was informed that a member of the Kosovo Security Force was involved in the case that happened in Shterpce and security and justice bodies are dealing with the case,” Defence Minister Armend Mehaj said in a statement.

“I strongly condemn the attack on two citizens of Kosovo… deeply concerned about their injuries,” Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti said in a statement.

An #Albanian man in #Kosovo shot two #Serbs with an automatic rifle during Christmas Eve celebrations.

They were hospitalized with moderate injuries. pic.twitter.com/0NQlRgC4Mq

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 6, 2023

The case is expected to deepen the mistrust between the majority ethnic Albanians and the Serb ethnic minority that lives in Kosovo.

The arrested soldier is from the Kosovo Security Force – which is a lightly armed force since NATO still remains the main military force responsible for maintaining security.

Albanian-majority Kosovo declared independence with the West’s backing, following the 1998-99 war in which NATO intervened to protect ethnic Albanian citizens.