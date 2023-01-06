Russia caused severe damage to Ukraine’s telecom: U.N. report

Ukraine will need at least USD 1.79 billion to rebuild its telecommunications infrastructure to function at the pre-war level. International Telecommunication Union (ITU) a U.N. agency published a report showing that Russia had “destroyed completely or seized” telecom infrastructure in several parts of Ukraine.

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) was ordered to investigate the destruction of Ukraine’s communication networks caused by the Russian aggressors.





The report, which covers the first six months of the war, found that there was considerable damage and destruction to communications infrastructure in more than 10 out of 24 regions in Ukraine.





“Since the beginning of military attacks, with the purpose of using the facilities in its interests and for its own needs, the aggressor either destroyed completely or seized the regular operation of public and private terrestrial telecommunication and critical infrastructure in the temporarily occupied and war-affected territories of Ukraine,” the document said.





According to the report, there had been as many as 1,123 cyber attacks against Ukraine. It also alleged that Moscow unilaterally switched Ukrainian dialling codes, fixed by the U.N. agency, to Russian ones.





Russia has regularly targeted Ukraine with cyberattacks since its annexation of Crimea in 2014. These attacks, perpetrated against government and banking websites, intensified before Moscow sent troops into Ukraine last year. Russia denies being behind those and the other attacks.