Germany: over 2000 juvenile refugees registered as missing

Over 2000 children and adolescents who came to Germany as unaccompanied refugees have been registered with the police as missing persons, the German children’s charity Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk reported on Friday, citing data from the Federal Criminal Police Office.

According to the aid organisation, efforts to clarify the situation ought to be intensified since the number, currently as high as 2009, has risen by ten percent since the beginning of last year.

“The increased number of missing refugee children shows that cross-border and national child protection systems, as well as related registration systems, must be improved,” the organisation’s head Holger Hofmann appealed, adding that at the present moment little is known about the situation of missing minors.

“Only when the causes of disappearances become clear can targeted investments in preventive measures be made,” he further remarked.

Hofmann also pointed out that it should not be ruled out that there errors took place in the recording of data on children who came to Germany or furthermore errors with their registration process.