Mexico: Capture of infamous drug lord’s son ends with at least 29 dead

Nineteen suspected gang members and 10 military personnel were killed in a wave of violence surrounding the arrest of Mexican drug cartel boss Ovidio Guzmán in the northern state of Sinaloa, Defense Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval said on Friday.

Mexican security forces on Thursday captured Guzmán, a son of jailed kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán. Members of the Sinaloa Cartel and their associates went on a rampage, fighting security forces, setting vehicles on fire and blocking roads across the Pacific coastal state.

Current situation #Cartel #Culiacan #Culiacanazo2 #Sinaloa #SinaloaCartel #ElChapo #Mexico pic.twitter.com/23Y5T4351D

— Breaking News Worldwide (@FelizKarenP1) January 6, 2023

The violence was concentrated in and around Culiacan, the capital of Sinaloa, home of the powerful drug cartel that El Chapo headed before his 2016 capture and extradition to the United States in 2017.

Twenty-one other people were arrested during Thursday’s operations, Sandoval told a news conference. He said there were no reports of any civilian deaths.

Intense footage shows the moment the Mexican military comes under heavy fire from cartel gunmen. This is what the military has to deal with across #Mexico.#OvidioGuzman #Sinaloa #Culiacan #Juarez pic.twitter.com/dQxRAtLsM0

— Donkey Junk (@DonkeyJunkMedia) January 5, 2023

Ovidio Guzmán, 32, was arrested in the early hours of Thursday, prompting a shootout with gang members, Sandoval said. He was then extracted by helicopter from the house where he was caught and flown to Mexico City, the minister added. He is now being held in a maximum security federal prison.

An enhanced security presence will remain in place in Sinaloa to protect the public, with an additional 1,000 military personnel traveling to the region today, Sandoval announced.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said no U.S forces had assisted in Ovidio’s capture.

On the same day, an escaped Mexican cartel kingpin known as “El Neto” died after a shootout, four days after he fled prison in a violent mass break-out.