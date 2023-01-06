U.S. deploys HIMARS missile systems to Estonia

The United States presented its HIMARS artillery rocket systems that will be deployed with an additional infantry company and stationed at the Tapa military base in Estonia, some 100km east of the country’s city of Tallinn.

The HIMARS artillery systems are praised for their range, mobility and lethality. The newly deployed systems are to improve both NATO’s and Estonia’s defence capabilities.

Gallery: Defense Forces demonstrate HIMARS in Tapa#Estoniahttps://t.co/bGkb69QqHI

— ERR News (@errnews) January 6, 2023

“We’ve seen on the battlefield today in Ukraine that they are very, very effective,” said Mr Hanno Pevkur, Defence Minister of Estonia.

#Baltic states´ 🇪🇪 🇱🇻 🇱🇹 acquisition of 🇺🇸 #HIMARS M142 will strengthen #Allied interoperability @NATO's Eastern flank. It´s a milestone in developing 🇪🇪 long-range indirect fire capability and an affirmation of 🇪🇪-🇺🇸 strategic alliance. @Kaitsevagi @HPevkur #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/tyZbSQra2u

— MoD Estonia (@MoD_Estonia) January 6, 2023

Estonia paid some USD 500 million for six HIMARS systems back in 2022. As reported by the Defence Ministry the deployment of the units should start around late 2024, Mr Peckur added.





“It depends on how fast Lockheed Martin can produce them,” Estonia’s Defence Minister said.





The statements issued on the occasion of the HIMARS systems deployment by the U.S. embassy in Tallinn, said the “near-persistent” stationing of the U.S. troops and gear in Estonia is part of a “commitment to strengthening the collective defence and deterrence posture on NATO’s eastern flank”.