Russia prepares terrorist attacks on Orthodox churches: Ukraine’s Deputy PM

Information has appeared that the Russians are preparing terrorist attacks on churches in the temporarily occupied territories. They are intending to attack during the Orthodox Christmas, Iryna Andriyivna Vereshchuk the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories, warned in a statement on her Telegram channel.

“I appeal to citizens to be careful and, if possible, refrain from visiting crowded places,” Iryna Vereshchuk wrote.





“Take care of yourself and your loved ones. Wait for the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” Vereshchuk added.

Deputy Prime Minister #Vereshchuk reports on possible #Russian terrorist attacks in #Orthodox churches in #Ukraine on #Christmas. pic.twitter.com/87Y6AYXbAv

On January 5, Vladimir Putin instructed his Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to declare a ceasefire on the front line in Ukraine from 12.00 on January 6 to 24.00 on January 7.





The Russian dictator’s order included reference to the Orthodox Christmas, celebrated on January 7, and stated that the Russian side “calls on the Ukrainian side to announce a ceasefire” in order to give the faithful the opportunity to “participate in celebrations” during the holidays. The Kyiv authorities see these declarations as a propaganda manoeuvre cynically aimed at strengthening Russian troops against further attacks against Ukraine.





Russians are not obeying their own ceasefire





Despite Moscow’s declaration of a unilateral Christmas ceasefire, the AFP news agency reported that the Russians continue attacking civilian targets in Ukraine and have not stopped fighting in the vicinity of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.





Also, according to a Polish volunteer paramedic working in Soledar, the Russian side is not complying with the ceasefire they had announced. Russian bombs are constantly falling on the city, and soldiers are attacking Ukrainian positions.

Kolejną dobę ratujemy obrońców Sołedaru. Ciągła dyspozycyjność ogranicza czas na sen, ciągły ostrzał miasta wymusza maksymalną ostrożność w działaniu. Tu nikt nie wierzy w zawieszenie broni Putina, nie milkną wybuchy. Dziękuję wszystkim za wsparcie. pic.twitter.com/ZPY9OtmBA8

“The Russians are constantly bombarding the city of Soledar, where we work as a volunteer team of battlefield medics. The shelling is regular, there is no sign of any ceasefire. We are constantly intervening, there are a lot of wounded,” Mr Damian Duda, chief of the Polish battlefield medic volunteer squad said.