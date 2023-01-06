Three Kings’ Procession passes through streets of Warsaw

Under the “Let a star lead us!” slogan, the Procession of the Three Kings set off at noon from Castle Square in Warsaw to Piłsudski Square. Similar processions also passed through the streets of some 800 towns and cities countrywide, as well as in other countries.

Since 2009, the processions have been a traditional part of Poland’s celebration of the Three Kings’ Day, also known as The Epiphany. The theme of this year’s procession was the star.

“It makes us aware that God can be reached through faith, as was the case with the Jewish people, or through reason, as the wise men from the East, who represent the pagans, show us,” said chairman of the Three Kings’ Procession Foundation Piotr Giertych.

The event raised money to support the Eastlands vocational school in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya. A facility located in one of the city’s poorer neighborhoods, Donholm, and surrounded by slums. The funds raised will be used to purchase equipment for training stations.

Polish traditions

The celebration entails a number of other customs as well. For instance, Poles take small boxes containing chalk, a gold ring, incense and a piece of amber, in memory of the gifts of the Three Wise Men, to church to be blessed.

Once at home, they inscribe “K+M+B” or “C+M+B” and the year date with the blessed chalk on the front door to the house, according to tradition, to provide protection against illness and misfortune for those within.

The letters, with a cross after each one, are said to stand either for the traditionally applied names of the Three Kings in Polish – Kacper (or Caspar), Melchior and Baltazar – or for a Latin inscription meaning “Christ bless this house” (Christus mansionem benedicat). They remain on the doors all year until they are naturally dusted off or replaced by new markings the next year.

The Epiphany in Poland also signals the beginning of Zapusty or carnival time, when pączki (doughnuts) and chrust (Angel wings) are served.

As of 2011, The Epiphany is an official national public holiday in Poland.