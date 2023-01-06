BMW’s “gone full colour” with new chameleon car in 32 shades

Held in Las Vegas, Nevada, the CES trade show has seen BMW make a splash with its latest car that morphs like a chameleon into different colours to suit the driver’s mood.

It was at CES last year that the German luxury carmaker first unveiled its colour-changing E Ink technology. Back then, the colour range was limited to black, white and grey. This year, however, BMW engineers pulled off a show with flying colours presenting their i Vision Dee prototype car that can morph into 32 colours and form striking patterns.

In the future, exterior color of your car can vary at will, by @BMW #CES2023 pic.twitter.com/1xIsGCUzvY

— Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) January 5, 2023

“We’ve gone full colour. So, from black and white, now we have again a world first, but this time full colour changing car. And it is E ink. So, it still has the advantages of being true colour and thus it looks great in sunlight,” Stella Clarke, an engineer and BMW’s E Ink project leader, explained.

The i Vision Dee car boasts 240 separate colour cells that can morph individually. It’s really a matter of snapping one’s fingers before the prototype switches from a light green shade, then dark purple, and then to red with white racing stripes.

The secret behind this feat is E ink technology, which customarily is used in e-readers. Under impact from electrical signals, the material brings different pigments to the surface, causing the car to take on a different colour or design, such as racing stripes.

The dazzling gadget has already mesmerised hosts of CES visitors.

Best friends love to match 😍 E Ink Digitalisation, to keep your car as unique as you. #TheUltimateCompanion, The BMW i Vision Dee. #CES2023 @EInk pic.twitter.com/oPWpB8lZ1z

— BMW (@BMW) January 6, 2023

“I’ve seen it on TV and I didn’t believe it’s true until you kind of see it in person. It’s something that I don’t even know. It’s kind of impressive that the… You know, last year it was just two colours, and now you can see it in a variety of colours. And it’s something I’d drive, for sure,” said Arlington Brewbaker, a tech enthusiast from New Mexico.

“Yeah. Super exciting. Looks fantastic. Love it. I was here last year, saw the original colour-changing car, it was just black and white. This one looks a lot better and I’d definitely get one,” James Wagoner, a CES visitor from Seattle, added.

And maintaining whichever colour the driver calls up, according to BMW, requires no energy.

Revolving around tech, CES is owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).