Poland’s retail sales rise 5.7 pct in November – Eurostat

Polish retail sales went up by 5.7 percent year on year in November 2022 after a 7.5-percent increase year on year in October, Eurostat, the EU’s statistics agency, reported on Friday.

Month on month, retail sales went up by 2.6 percent, the agency also said.

Retail sales in the eurozone fell by 2.8 percent year on year in November after a 2.6 percent decline a month before.

In monthly terms, the eurozone’s retail sales rose by 0.8 percent following a 1.5 percent decrease in the previous month.

Eurostat annual growth figures are work-day adjusted, while the monthly growth figures are also seasonally adjusted.

Eurostat data also include small companies which employ fewer than 10 people – in this case, small family shops – but exclude auto sales.