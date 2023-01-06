Old Nazi map sparks treasure hunt in the Netherlands

An old map believed to mark the spot where German soldiers hid treasure worth millions of euros during World War II sparked the imagination of amateur treasure hunters in the Netherlands this week.

Armed with metal detectors and shovels, groups wandered through the fields surrounding rural Ommeren in the east of the country after the map was made public by the Dutch National Archive on January 3.

The archive said the map was believed to indicate where Nazi soldiers had hidden four large boxes filled with diamonds, rubies, gold, silver and all sorts of jewellery which they had looted after an explosion at a bank in August 1944.

Experienced detectorist Jan Henzen, who lives in nearby Amerongen, said he had spent decades combing the area, making finds including Roman artefacts.

“Like so many, I am quite tickled by the news of this treasure. I thought about it overnight and I decided that I would look for it too,” he said.

Former Ommeren mayor Klaas Tammes, who now runs the foundation that owns some land that might hide the treasure, said he understood the excitement but worried it might get out of hand.

“I am also a bit afraid knowing that people will start digging haphazardly,” he said.

The map was obtained from a German soldier shortly after the war by the Dutch institute that was tasked with tracing German funds in the Netherlands after the country was freed from Nazi occupation in 1945.

The research file which held the map was released this week as the maximum period of 75 years during which it could be held confidential had lapsed.

Although the existence of the treasure could never fully be confirmed, the institute undertook various failed attempts to find it in 1947.