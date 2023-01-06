McCarthy tries to appease distrustful Republicans but they disrespect him: journalist

Kevin McCarthy, the leader of the House Republican Conference, has been “bending over backwards to appease the most extreme elements of the [Republican] party… but, as it turns out now they don’t trust him and because he keeps on bending over backwards to give them what they want they actually don’t respect him,” Lawrence J. Haas, a former senior White House official and award-winning journalist, told TVP World.
