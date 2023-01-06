Three Kings take to the streets in Christmas cavalcades

Three kings serve up doughnuts as a festive snack during a procession.

Kalbar/TFN

Take a stroll through a town on January 6 and there is a fair chance you’ll run into the Three Wise Men backed by a procession.

On the road again. Processions such as this one are now a common sight in Poland.Kalbar/TFN

A mother and child get into the spirt of the event.Kalbar/TFN

The recounting the story of the Nativity of Jesus in the form of a play called Jasełka has been an important part of Polish Christmas celebrations for centuries, and the three kings have always been an important part of the pageant.

Going over to the dark side. Locals dressed as devils add a sinister twist.Kalbar/TFN

For centuries the Jasełka was a static affair but now it can take place on foot.Kalbar/TFN

For a long, long time the plays were held in churches and schools but in 2009 teachers and pupils at the Żagle private school moved the traditional Jasełka onto the streets of Warsaw making it similar to the traditional Spanish or Mexican cavalcades of the Magi.

Three kings endure the snow.Kalbar/TFN

An old trailer helps take the nativity play on the road.Kalbar/TFN

The idea was so popular that within a few years it had spread across the country. The small suburban town of Nadarzyn lying to the south-east of Warsaw, for example, has had its own cavalcade for five years now, with more and more faithful of St. Clement’s, the local parish, taking part both as actors and spectators.

Despite the best attempts of winter the cavalcades have become popular across Poland.Kalbar/TFN

It’s snow over now. Children head home in the snow.Kalbar/TFN

Bursting with colour and joy, the cavalcades are seen as evidence how old traditions can be given a new lease of life.

–

This article was first published in January 2020.